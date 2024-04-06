NIA officials attacked at Bhupatinagar in West Bengal

April 06, 2024 10:44 am | Updated 11:00 am IST - Kolkata

A team of officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) were attacked in West Bengal’s Bhupatinagar area in the morning on April 6.

Locals gathered around the vehicle carrying the NIA officials, held protests, and allegedly threw stones at the vehicle. Two NIA officials sustained injuries in the incident.

The NIA had detained two persons and lodged a complaint at Bhupatinagar police station in connection with the incident.

The NIA team was visiting the area in connection with investigation in the Bhupatinagar blast case of December 2022. The explosion due to crude bombs on December 3, 2022, had claimed three lives.

The Purba Medinipur police administration said that a request from the NIA to provide support for the investigation was received on Saturday morning. Before the police could provide any assistance, the NIA team visited the area with central armed police personnel, the police said.

The NIA investigation into the blast at the house of a local Trinamool Congress leader has evoked strong political reactions from the State’s ruling dispensation over the past few days. The NIA had issued notices to eight persons to appear before the agency, but none of them turned up.

The Trinamool Congress leadership had written to the Election Commission of India alleging that the NIA investigation ahead of Lok Sabha polls has a political bias. Trinamool Congress leaders have alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were in touch with NIA officials and held meetings in Kolkata.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee has been raising questions on the role of central investigation agencies during her public meetings over the past few days.

The attack on NIA comes almost three months after a team of officials of Enforcement Directorate were attacked at Sandeshkhali on January 5, by supporters of a local Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan. Mr. Shahjahan remains in the custody of ED in connection with the attack.

