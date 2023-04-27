NIA files charge-sheet against five in West Bengal seizure of explosives case

April 27, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - Kolkata

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on April 26 filed a charge-sheet against five persons in connection with the seizure of a huge cache of electric detonators and explosives.

A Special Task Force (STF) team of the West Bengal Police had seized 81,000 electric detonators from the vehicle late on the night of June 29, 2022 and arrested the vehicle’s driver, Ashish Keora. A case was filed at the Mohammad Bazaar Police Station in Birbhum district on June 30.

A press statement by the NIA said: “Following Ashish’s arrest, a series of searches were conducted at various locations, leading to more seizures. Besides another 2525 electric detonators, 27,000 kg of Ammonium Nitrate and 1625 kgs of Gelatin Sticks were seized during the search operations from an illegal godown belonging to another accused, Rintu Sk @ Muntaj Ali. Further, 410 detonators were seized from the house of accused Mukesh Singh, while 45.75 kg Gelatin Sticks & 1200 electric detonators were recovered from the possession of accused Moktar Khan @ Imran.”

The NIA took over the investigation of the case on September 20, 2022. Investigations by the Central agency revealed that all the accused, including Asish Keora also known as Ashis Keora, Rintu Sk also known as Muntaj Ali, Mukesh Singh, Moktar Khan also known as Imran, and late Manoj Kumar also known as Manoj Modi had “entered into a criminal conspiracy to supply explosive materials and detonators to persons involved in illegal mining”.

“While the charges for the offences committed by Manoj Kumar have been abated following his suicide, Asish Keora @ Ashis Keora, Rintu Sk @ Muntaj Ali, Mukesh Singh and Moktar Khan @ Imran have been charged u/s 120B, 201 & 34 of Indian Penal Code and Sections 4 & 5 of Explosive Substances Act,” the NIA statement said, adding that further investigation into the case will continue.