NIA arrests two in West Bengal detonator seizure case

The two accused, arrested from Raniganj, were identified as Merazuddin Ali Khan, a resident of Bokaro and Mir Mohammed Nuruzzaman, a native of Birbhum

April 01, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - KOLKATA

Shiv Sahay Singh
File. | Photo Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday, arrested two persons in connection with the seizure of a huge cache of electric detonators, in West Bengal’s Birbhum district in June 2022.

The two accused, arrested from Raniganj, were identified as Merazuddin Ali Khan, a resident of Bokaro and Mir Mohammed Nuruzzaman, a native of Birbhum.

“While Mir Mohammed Nuruzzaman had supplied 27,000 kg of ammonium nitrate to Rintu Sk, Merazuddin Ali Khan had provided electric detonators and gelatine sticks to Rintu Sk,” a press statement by NIA said on Saturday.

According to NIA, a vehicle intercepted in June 2022 by the Special Task Force, Kolkata Police, was found transporting around 81,000 electric detonators.

“The cache of detonators was seized and Ashis Keora, the driver of Tata Sumo was arrested. Ashis led the police to a stash of illegally stored explosives, including 27,000 kg of ammonium nitrate, 1,625 kg of gelatine sticks and 2,325 more electric detonators,” the NIA statement added.

The NIA took over the case from the Birbhum District Police in September 2022 and in January 2023, it made its first arrest with the arrest of Rintu Sk. Mir Mohammed Nuruzzaman used to work in a firm near Bikash Bhawan in the city’s Salt Lake area.

Meanwhile, the accused were produced before a city court and Counsels of a Central Investigation Agency said that they were procuring explosives by obtaining a license from the State government, alleging a well-planned conspiracy behind the transportation of explosives.

