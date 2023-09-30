ADVERTISEMENT

Newly elected Dhupguri TMC MLA sworn in by Bengal Governor at Raj Bhavan

September 30, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - Kolkata

Nirmal Chandra Roy won the September 5 Dhupguri bypolls defeating BJP candidate Tapasi Roy by a margin of 4,309 votes

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose being felicitated by newly elected Dhupguri MLA Nirmal Chandra Roy during the latter’s oath-taking ceremony, in Kolkata, on September 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Newly elected Dhupguri Trinamool Congress MLA Nirmal Chandra Roy was sworn in by West Bengal Governor C. V. Ananda Bose at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on September 30 afternoon.

TMC chief whip Tapas Roy and a couple of family members of the newly elected MLA were present at the function, officials said.

The seat was earlier held by BJP MLA Bishnupada Roy who died in July.

