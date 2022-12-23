New West Bengal Governor cooperating with State government: Mamata Banerjee

December 23, 2022 09:23 am | Updated 09:23 am IST - Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday met State Governor C.V. Ananda Bose at the Raj Bhavan and said that the new Governor was “fully cooperating” with the State government. The Chief Minister, who was in the Raj Bhavan for almost hour, also showered praise on Mr. Bose and described him as a “gentleman”.

“He behaved very nicely. Really, he is a gentleman. I do not think any problem will arise. If any issues arise, we can openly discuss it and sort it out. He is extending total cooperation to the State government. We are grateful to him and are also much obliged,” the Chief Minister told reporters.

Mr. Bose, a former bureaucrat, was appointed as the Governor of West Bengal on November 23. The remarks by the Chief Minister assume significance as West Bengal had witnessed strained relations between the Raj Bhavan and the State Secretariat for several years in the past.

Ms. Banerjee said that she visited the Raj Bhavan to extend greetings to the Governor for Christmas and New Year.

Responding to a query on several Bills pending with the Raj Bhavan since the time Jagdeep Dhankhar was Governor, the Chief Minister reiterated that all issues would be sorted out amicably. Among the Bills pending before the Raj Bhavan are those on the appointment of the Chief Minister as Chancellor of State universities in the place of the Governor.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the COVID situation in the State and said that there were no cases of the new variant in the State. “When there are cases in the State we will ask people to maintain necessary protocols,” Ms. Banerjee said, adding that the Ganga Sagar Mela would continue to be held this year.

A day earlier, she had held a meeting on preparations for the Ganga Sagar Mela to be held on the Sagar Island of the Sundarbans in the second week of January. Every year, lakhs of pilgrims come together on the occasion of Makar Sankranti at the island where river Ganga meets the sea.