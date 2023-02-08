New Metro Railway line in Kolkata along New Garia to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay route gets CRS authorization

February 08, 2023 01:28 pm | Updated 01:28 pm IST - Kolkata

A new Metro Railway line received a green signal in Kolkata on February 7 with the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) issuing authorisation for opening five stations along the New Garia-Dum Dum stretch.

Metro services along the 5.4 km New Garia to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay line (Orange Line) will serve as an addition to the Kolkata Metro services.

“Commissioner of Railway Safety’s authorisation for opening New Garia - Hemanta Mukhopadhyay stretch has been received today. Addressing all the observations of CRS, Metro Railway shall request the Ministry of Railways for the inauguration of this line,” a press statement by Kolkata Metro said.

Only a few weeks ago, on December 30, 2022, the 6.5-km stretch of Joka to Taratala Section (Blue Line) was inaugurated by Minister of Railway Ashwini Vaishnav. In July 2022 Sealdah to Phoolbagan link of the East-West Metro Railway was also commissioned.

“Thus, a total of 14.23 km metro network has been commissioned during 2022-23. This is a historic highest-ever metro network expansion in one year since 1972 when the metro construction commenced. This is a rise of 36% network expansion in a single year,” the press statement added.

Authorities of the Kolkata Metro are trying to have one ticketing system for the seamless movement of passengers.

Kolkata, with one the lowest road space among the metropolis of the country, is largely dependent on metro railway services for fast movement of passengers.

The North-South line of Kolkata Metro is the oldest metro network in the country and carries about four lakh passengers daily. People of the city are also waiting for metro services to resume along the entire 16.6 km route East-West Metro Corridor connecting Howrah and Sealdah through a tunnel below the bed of river Ganga.

During the Union Budget for 2023-24, the Kolkata Metro received an outlay of ₹2,550 crore for two of its projects – Dum Dum airport to New Garia and Joka to Binoy Badal Dinesh (BBD) Bag. The Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) is executing both projects.