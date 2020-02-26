New excise policy more strict, says Chautala

CHANDIGARH

26 February 2020 01:47 IST

‘No bail for smuggling before 6 months’

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said that stricter provisions have been incorporated in the new excise policy, and now anyone involved in liquor smuggling will not get bail before six months. Earlier the time period for the same was only 15 days.

Mr. Chautala was speaking during Zero Hour in the ongoing budget session of the Assembly.

He said to put an end to ‘Inspector Raj’, for the first time, online permits have been provided for serving alcohol during social celebrations. “The duration has been fixed from 6 a.m. to 6 a.m. the next morning and the fee has been increased from ₹500 to ₹1,000,” he said.

The new policy includes a fine on distilleries involved in supply of illicit liquor. Mr. Chautala added that the timing for movement of trucks for liquor transportation has been fixed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

During Question Hour, Health Minister Anil Vij said that to tackle the problem of shortage of doctors and ensure their availability in government hospitals, the government has decided to make MBBS students sign an affidavit, at the time of admission, committing to two years of practice in government hospitals once their study is completed. Mr. Vij added that the government has also initiated the process of regular recruitment of 447 medical officers through the Haryana Public Service Commission. It has also been decided to appoint 342 doctors on ad hoc basis, he added.