Netaji museum in Kolkata planned

NEW DELHI

15 December 2020 20:45 IST

Culture Ministry plans events for 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Subhas Chandra Bose in 2022

As a part of the commemoration of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 125th birth anniversary in 2022, the Union Culture Ministry was planning a museum in Kolkata, an exhibition at the Victoria Memorial and cultural performances in West Bengal, the Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel held a meeting that was attended by family members of the freedom fighter to discuss the preparations. Mr. Patel said the programme would start from January 23, 2021, a year ahead of the 125th birth anniversary. Historical documents, photos and other materials would be brought together at one place for display.

A museum on Bose was “proposed to be set up in Kolkata as a part of commemorations and that the current museum at Red Fort, New Delhi is also proposed to be expanded”, the statement said. Culture Secretary Raghvendra Singh said the Victoria Memorial in Kolkata would host a grand exhibition and an “eminent personality” would deliver the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Memorial lecture, it said.

“The celebrations would also include cultural programmes in West Bengal under the ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat programme’, especially in partnership with paired State of West Bengal ie. Rajasthan,” the statement said, referring to the Centre’s initiative for interaction between States.

A Ministry official said the commemoration would also be the start of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence in 2022.