The two NDA candidates, one each of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal(U), were declared elected unopposed on Friday in the bypoll for as many seats of Bihar Legislative Council.

The winners are Sanjay Jha of the JD(U) and the BJP’s Radha Mohan Sharma.

Since there were only two nominations for two vacancies in the State’s Upper House, both candidates were declared elected unopposed after the end of the deadline for withdrawal, said the Assembly secretary.