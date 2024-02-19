ADVERTISEMENT

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma to visit Sandeshkhali, slams TMC govt.

February 19, 2024 11:35 am | Updated 11:51 am IST - Kolkata

PTI

People hold a banner during a protest march against Sandeshkhali case, in Kolkata, on February 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A delegation of the National Commission for Women (NCW) led by its chairperson Rekha Sharma is scheduled to visit unrest-hit Sandeshkhali on February 19.

Last week two members of NCW had visited the area and submitted a report revealing a "troubling pattern of negligence and complicity" by the Bengal government and law enforcement officials.

"We want to talk to the victims. We will then meet the West Bengal Governor and then President in New Delhi tomorrow. Even if one incident takes place then it is shameful," Ms. Sharma said.

She alleged that the TMC government is "not allowing the State administration to cooperate" with Central agencies.

As the situation in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas, gradually returns to normalcy following a week of protests alleging TMC-led atrocities on villagers and sexual harassment of women, the police have been maintaining a strong vigil in the area.

The TMC, however, dubbed the visit by NCW as politically motivated.

"The NCW is quick to visit West Bengal. But has never shown similar promptness in visiting BJP-ruled States," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexually assaulting" them under coercion.

Shajahan has been absconding after a mob, allegedly affiliated with him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a ration scam on January 5.

