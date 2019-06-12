Naveen meets Modi

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday and urged him to include ‘natural calamity’ as an indicator to accord special category status to Odisha. This will supplement the State’s efforts for inclusive growth and development, Mr. Patnaik said.

During his first meeting with Mr. Modi after taking over as the Chief Minister for the fifth consecutive term, Mr. Patnaik requested that Odisha be provided assistance on 90:10 sharing pattern for centrally sponsored schemes.

He suggested that pending consideration of his request for special category status, the States hit by major calamities be declared ‘special focus States’ and granted benefits for a specific period.

“This will help reconstruction of infrastructure and restoration of livelihoods. This will not only help Odisha but other States also that are hit by major natural calamities,” said Mr. Patnaik.

Mr. Patnaik apprised Mr. Modi of the unique geo-climatic conditions of Odisha that make it vulnerable to multiple and frequent natural disasters.

“During 1900 to 2019, the State has experienced one or the other disaster every year. It has been affected by about 35% of all the cyclonic and severe cyclonic storms that hit the eastern coast of India,” he added.

Mr. Patnaik thanked Mr. Modi for the support of the Centre to effectively manage Cyclone Fani and its aftermath, and apprised him of the massive devastation the storm caused to the property and livelihoods of the people.

The Chief Minister urged the Prime Minister to sanction five lakh Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) houses for Odisha on a sharing pattern of 90:10 as a special case. The permanent wait list criterion should also be waived for this special allocation, he added.

Mr. Patnaik informed Mr. Modi that the State Government has submitted a memorandum to the Union Home Ministry after the assessment by different departments. The loss to public properties and funds required for relief measures have been assessed at about ₹ 9,336 crore.

He also raised the issue of non-revision of royalty on coal which was last revised in May 2012. Stating that the additional revenue generated by royalty revision will immensely help the State to accelerate development works, he urged the Prime Minister to revise the royalty on coal from 14% to 20% of the sale value.

Mr. Modi assured to look into the issues raised by Mr. Patnaik, according to an official release issued by the State government.

Mr. Patnaik also called on President Ram Nath Kovind and briefed him about the devastation caused by Cyclone Fani in Odisha and apprised him about the progress of relief and restoration works.