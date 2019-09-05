Naveen inducts 106 welfare officers

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday asked the newly recruited Welfare Extension Officers of the Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes Department of the State government to work as agents of change.

“You should not consider yourself simply as a government employee; rather you must consider yourself as agents of change, and you are there to bring about perceptible changes in the lives of people you are working for,” said Mr. Patnaik while addressing 106 new officers at an induction ceremony here.

The Chief Minister urged the new officers to follow his government’s 5-T Mantra for the transformation of the State.

“I would expect all of you to work with complete dedication for the success of our programmes,” he added.

Model State

Claiming that Odisha is a model State in the country in carrying out many welfare programmes for citizens, Mr. Patnaik reiterated that it has been appreciated and followed by other States. “I have always stressed on keeping the common man at the centre of all our governance initiatives. There is a special focus on the development and welfare of Scheduled Tribes, Castes, Backward Classes and minorities. There are a host of programmes running in the State for their welfare,” observed Mr. Patnaik.

He also launched the e-commerce portal of the Tribal Development Cooperative Corporation of Odisha Ltd. for promotion and sale of tribal artefacts. He also launched the website of tribal museum on the occasion. ST & SC Development, Minorities and Backward Class Welfare Minister Jagannath Saraka and senior officials of the department were present on the occasion.