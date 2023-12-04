HamberMenu
National anthem case: Calcutta High Court offers relief to BJP MLAs

Justice Jay Sengupta ordered an interim stay on the notices to the BJP legislators, for appearing before the police, till December 7

December 04, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
A view of the Calcutta High Court in Kolkata.

A view of the Calcutta High Court in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Calcutta High Court on December 4 directed an interim stay on notices issued by Kolkata Police to several BJP MLAs over an FIR alleging that they disrespected the national anthem when it was being sung on the West Bengal Assembly premises. The Kolkata Police had issued notice to BJP MLAs, including party’s chief whip Manoj Tigga and MLA Sankar Ghosh, to appear before its officials on Monday.

Mr. Ghosh and others moved the High Court, praying for the quashing of the FIR lodged against the saffron party legislators. Justice Jay Sengupta ordered an interim stay on the notices to the BJP legislators, for appearing before the police, till December 7. FIRs were registered at the Hare Street police station on the basis of a complaint filed by an official of the State Assembly.

The Trinamool Congress legislators had held protests under the Ambedkar Statue from November 28-30, demanding the release of funds to the State under key schemes like MGNREGA. It was at the same venue that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged legislators to sing the national anthem and the BJP MLAs did not stand up, attracting the FIR by Kolkata Police.

Counsel for the BJP MLAs argued before the Court on Monday that the purported singing of the national anthem was indecorous, inaudible and done after the petitioners had started protesting and sloganeering. On December 1, BJP legislators led by the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari carried pots full of Ganga water and poured it on the basement of the statue of B.R. Ambedkar in the State Assembly where Trinamool legislators had been protesting.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the BJP legislators walked out of the State Assembly in protest against the suspension of Mr. Adhikari from the winter session. BJP legislators led by Mr. Adhikari had distributed sweets outside the Assembly, celebrating the BJP’s performance in the State Assembly.

