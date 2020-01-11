Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee to hold meeting in Kolkata on Saturday: State secretariat official

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a meeting at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday evening, a state secretariat official confirmed on Friday.
According to the highly-placed official, the meeting between the two leaders will be held here soon after the Prime Minister arrives in the city on Saturday at around 4 p.m. as per the schedule.
“The PM and the chief minister will be meeting at the Raj Bhavan tomorrow (Saturday) soon after he reaches the city,” the official told PTI.
However, the agenda of the meeting was not disclosed by the official.
Mr. Modi will be in the West Bengal capital on Saturday and Sunday to participate in sesquicentenary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust and dedication of heritage buildings to the nation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.