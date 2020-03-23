Nagaland puts curbs on movement of people

Nagaland has followed Mizoram in ordering partial lockdown and sealing of borders as the northeastern States on Sunday largely responded to the ‘janata curfew’ call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to ensure social distancing.

Nagaland’s Chief Secretary Temjen Toy on Sunday issued an order restricting the movement of people and all vehicles, except for those engaged in essential services, indefinitely from March 23 midnight. All government offices, shops and business establishments, barring those specified as essential, have also been asked to shut down as a precautionary measure.

The State government has prescribed punishment under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for violators. Under this section, a person is liable to be imprisoned for up to a month with or without a fine. “This is in the greater interest of the people. The heads of administration and departments will form a core group to attend to urgent and essential matters,” Mr. Toy said.

On Saturday, his Mizoram counterpart Lalnunmawia Chuaungo had signed a notification from the State’s General Administration Department ordering partial lockdown till March 29.