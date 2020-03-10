Naga organisations seek early political solution

Two influential tribal organisations in Nagaland have linked the settlement of the ‘Naga political issue’, dragging for more than 20 years now, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reputation.

The organisations – Dimapur Gaon Burah Federation and Naga Council Dimapur – reminded Mr. Modi that settling the issue at the earliest would reflect on his leadership qualities.

“We trust that there will be no new subjects or reversals on any matter already negotiated and agreed upon. We urge your office that whatever is on records as on October 31, 2019, be announced to the Naga people…,” the organisations said in a joint memorandum to Mr. Modi.

The memorandum was submitted after a rally on Monday called by the Nagaland Gaon Burah Federation across the State to reiterate the demand for an early solution to the problem.

“An early signing of the agreement will most certainly enhance your reputation as the undisputed leader of the world’s largest democracy,” the organisations wrote.

A solution to the vexed issue has been elusive despite the Centre and Naga extremist groups concluding a “successful” round of talks in October 2019. The National Socialist Council of Nagalim or the NSCN (Isak-Muivah) is the main group while seven more clubbed as Naga National Political Groups joined the peace process later.

In an interview a few days ago, the Centre’s interlocutor in Naga peace talks and Nagaland Governor R.N. Ravi accused the NSCN(I-M) of delaying the solution as it was not prepared for a settlement. He said the outfit was doing so by misinterpreting the August 2015 Framework Agreement with “new and mischievous interpretations”.

The NSCN(I-M) termed the statement “immature and malicious”.