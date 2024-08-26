GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

'Nabanna Abhijan' is illegal, organisers did not seek permission: Bengal police

West Bengal police said no individual or organisation has sought permission to hold such a rally; police assured students appearing for Tuesday's UGC NET exams that ample arrangements are in place

Published - August 26, 2024 05:19 pm IST - KOLKATA

PTI
West Bengal police said no individual or organisation has sought permission to hold such a rally on August 27.

West Bengal police said no individual or organisation has sought permission to hold such a rally on August 27. | Photo Credit: ANI

Describing the proposed August 27 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally, in the name of an outfit 'Chhatra Samaj' to demand the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the rape-murder of a doctor at R G Kar hospital as "illegal", West Bengal Police on Monday (August 26, 2024) said they have taken necessary precautionary measures due to concerns about potential law and order issues during the march.

Talking to reporters, West Bengal additional director general and inspector-general of police (law and order) Manoj Verma said no individual or organisation has sought permission to hold such a rally to the state secretariat, 'Nabanna,' which is a restricted area.

The government has already imposed prohibitory orders near Nabanna under Section 163 of BNSS preventing the assembly of five or more persons.

Kolkata rape and murder: RG Kar doctors are "not satisfied" after meeting with CBI

"We have learned about the 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally through various media channels and social media. To date, neither any individual nor organisation has applied for permission, making the event illegal," Mr. Verma told reporters.

He emphasised that since Nabanna is a restricted area, any planned event there requires police approval, which is rarely granted.

Mr. Verma also noted that police have received intelligence suggesting attempts to incite large-scale violence and chaos on August 27 during the rally.

Kolkata rape and murder case: Patients dwindle in number in State-run hospitals as resident doctors continue strike

"We are getting inputs from various sources that miscreants with vested interests are trying to create a law and order situation to provoke a response from police, which they would then exploit," he said.

Mr. Verma assured that police are working on these inputs and expressed willingness to assist the organisers if they choose an alternative location for their event.

"We are prepared to make arrangements for them at other venues in Kolkata and Howrah, provided they follow legal procedures," he said.

Additionally, Mr. Verma assured students appearing for Tuesday's UGC NET exams that ample arrangements are in place to ensure they can take the tests without any disruptions.

Related Topics

sexual assault & rape / crime / Kolkata

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.