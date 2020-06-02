‘MSP increase not enough’

Terming the increase in the Minimum Support Price for kharif crops by the Central government as inadequate, farmer outfits and political parties in Haryana on Tuesday said the move has exposed the anti-farmer stance of BJP yet again.
The All India Kisan Federation rejected ₹53 per quintal increase in the MSP of paddy, describing it as insufficient and non-remunerable in comparison to rising cost of production and cultivation. “The Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices is oblivious to the ground situation as it is not represented by farmers,” said AIKF leaders in a joint statement.
Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) president Gurnam Singh termed the decision “betrayal” by the BJP government. The farmers also demanded separate budget for agriculture.
State Congress president Kumari Selja said the Centre has failed to take effective steps to help farmers overcome the difficult situation due to COVID-19.
