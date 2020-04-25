MP offers reward for information on people who ‘hid’ Delhi event link

A BJP Lok Sabha MP in Uttar Pradesh has announced a reward of ₹11,000 for people in his constituency for providing accurate details of persons linked to the Nizamuddin event or those who have returned from abroad but concealed information from the administration.

BJP MP from Salempur Ravindra Kushwaha has released a poster online appealing people to provide information about persons linked to the Nizamuddin event or those who have come from abroad. He asks Salempur residents to provide details of those persons to the administration who are suspected of COVID-19 but have not revealed information.

Those providing “accurate information” will be rewarded with ₹11,000, the two-time MP from the east U.P. constituency said.

The online poster carries two phone numbers on which residents can provide the information to the MP. The identity of the person providing the information will not be revealed, the poster said.

‘Furnish proof’

However, it also stresses that those providing these tip-offs will have to furnish proof about the suspect activities of those they are reporting. Moreover, the amount will be deposited to them once the sample of the person they have reported comes out positive.

Talking to The Hindu, Mr. Kushwaha said his intention was to prevent the spread of the disease. “Even now, people are still hiding. So my appeal is, come out, get tested, and if anyone is ill or infected, they will be treated.”

Mr. Kushwaha said he announced the reward so that those suspected of being infected don’t spread it to others. “Apne ghar-parivar ko toh bachaye hi, samaaj ko bhi bachaye (They should ensure the safety of their families but also of the society),” he said.

As in the past, such campaigns could lead to a lot of false alarms and harassment of people on the basis of mere allegations, or to settle scores. However, Mr. Kushwaha is confident the facts would be verified instantly.

Till Saturday afternoon, he was yet to get a single response.

Salempur Lok Sabha constituency is located on the eastern fringes of U.P., combining parts of Deoria and Ballia districts. No COVID-19 cases have been reported from these two districts.