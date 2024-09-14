GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mother of R.G. Kar victim expresses support for protesting doctors

The mother of the 31-year-old doctor said that the Chief Minister should be forthright in her comments about action against culprits

Published - September 14, 2024 09:48 pm IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
Junior doctors stage a protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor of the RG Kar Hospital, at Salt Lake, in Kolkata on Saturday.

Junior doctors stage a protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor of the RG Kar Hospital, at Salt Lake, in Kolkata on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

On the day protesting doctors met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the mother of the rape-murder victim of R.G. Medical College and Hospital on Saturday expressed full support to the demands raised by doctors.

The mother of the 31-year-old doctor whose body was found in the seminar room of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 said that the Chief Minister should be forthright in her comments about action against culprits.

“We want swift resolution of the five demands by the doctors. But the CM said she will take action against those guilty... but we can all see that the State administration, police administration, hospital administration are all guilty,” the mother said.

Kolkata protests: At a time of festive cheer, a city seethes with rage

The mother who has met the protesting doctors at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital said that the Chief Minister said her statement was very upsetting. “We would hope she can meet the demands being put by the protesting junior doctors,” the mother said.

Two arrested in connection with audio clip

In another development, Bidhannagar City Police arrested two persons including CPI(M) leader Kalatan Dasgupta for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to attack the protesting junior doctors.

The arrests were made after an audio clip of a phone call was released by Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh, who alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to attack the protesting junior doctors outside the Swashtya Bhawan in Salt Lake to defame the Mamata Banerjee government in the State.

Mr. Dasgupta, who is associated with the youth wing of Democratic Youth Federation of India ( DYFI), the youth wing of CPI(M) said that his arrest was planned to divert attention from the issue. The other person arrested in the case is Sanjib Das.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Doctors in Bengal continue with cease work, sit-in outside 'Swasthya Bhavan'

Mr. Ghosh said that it was a planned conspiracy to incriminate the ruling party members and harm the junior doctors. “They wanted to put the blame on us because the meeting between the doctors and the Chief Minister did not work out yesterday. If they can hit the doctors during this time, then the ruling party will have to take the blame.” the Trinamool leader said.

A senior official of Bidhannagar City Police said that the audio clip was found to be real and the arrests have been made on the basis of that.

Published - September 14, 2024 09:48 pm IST

Related Topics

Kolkata / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.