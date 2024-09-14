Mother of R.G. Kar victim expresses support for protesting doctors

On the day protesting doctors met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the mother of the rape-murder victim of R.G. Medical College and Hospital on Saturday expressed full support to the demands raised by doctors.

The mother of the 31-year-old doctor whose body was found in the seminar room of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 said that the Chief Minister should be forthright in her comments about action against culprits.

“We want swift resolution of the five demands by the doctors. But the CM said she will take action against those guilty... but we can all see that the State administration, police administration, hospital administration are all guilty,” the mother said.

The mother who has met the protesting doctors at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital said that the Chief Minister said her statement was very upsetting. “We would hope she can meet the demands being put by the protesting junior doctors,” the mother said.

Two arrested in connection with audio clip

In another development, Bidhannagar City Police arrested two persons including CPI(M) leader Kalatan Dasgupta for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to attack the protesting junior doctors.

The arrests were made after an audio clip of a phone call was released by Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh, who alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to attack the protesting junior doctors outside the Swashtya Bhawan in Salt Lake to defame the Mamata Banerjee government in the State.

Mr. Dasgupta, who is associated with the youth wing of Democratic Youth Federation of India ( DYFI), the youth wing of CPI(M) said that his arrest was planned to divert attention from the issue. The other person arrested in the case is Sanjib Das.

Mr. Ghosh said that it was a planned conspiracy to incriminate the ruling party members and harm the junior doctors. “They wanted to put the blame on us because the meeting between the doctors and the Chief Minister did not work out yesterday. If they can hit the doctors during this time, then the ruling party will have to take the blame.” the Trinamool leader said.

A senior official of Bidhannagar City Police said that the audio clip was found to be real and the arrests have been made on the basis of that.