More houses develop cracks in Kolkata due to East West Metro tunneling work, people evacuated

People moving out their homes in Kolkatas Bowbazar after crcaks appear in the buildings in the area due to tunneling work of Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation. About 136 people from 10 buildings were shifted to hotels after the cracks appeared. This is the third time that cracks have appeared in the area due to East West Metro tunneling work. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri

KMRCL said that displaced persons would be provided compensation in 15 days

Nearly 10 houses and commercial establishments located in Kolkata’s Bowbazar developed cracks on Friday due to tunneling work of East West Metro Project. As many as 136 residents from the buildings located at Madan Dutta Lane and B.B. Ganguly Street were shifted to hotels by the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRCL). A.K. Nandy, general manager, KMRCL said that the people who had been displaced would be provided compensation in 15 days.

This is the third time that buildings in the Bowbazar area have developed cracks and people have been shifted out of their residence. Earlier in May this year houses had developed cracks in the Durga Pituri Lane and hundreds of people were shifted there. Cracks had first appeared in September on Durga Pituri Lane in about 23 buildings. On August 31, 2019, a tunnel boring machine (TBM) had hit an aquifer leading to severe ground subsidence and the collapse of several buildings at Bowbazar.

Fear and panic gripped the Bowbazar area of north Kolkata in the early hours of Friday. People woke to cracks in their houses and were asked to shift with their belongings as early as possible. The residents who vented their anger against KMRCL authorities said that shifting to hotels was no solution to their problem.

Crcaks appear in the buildings of Kolkatas Bowbazar area due to tunneling work of Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri

According to KMRCL authorities the seepage of water in the tunnel started at about 3.30 a.m. on Friday The ingress of water resulted in the suppression of soil and cracks in the buildings appeared. KMRCL authorities said that seven tons of material was grouted in the soil in the area and the help of Indian and foreign experts was taken but the water seepage could not be avoided for the third time. KMRCL authorities said because the water table was high in the area tunneling work was proving to be a challenge.

Firhad Hakim, Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation said that the Metro authorities should demolish the houses in the area and after total precautionary work to prevent future accidents, new buildings should be constructed. Water seepage in the tunnels continued till the evening even as authorities tried to push more cement and chemicals in soil, a process called grouting. KMRCL authorities said that a compensation of ₹5 lakh would be paid to those who had to stay away from their homes for more than 30 days, ₹1 lakh to shops less than 100 square feet area and ₹5 lakh which have area more than that.

Warring sides

The development has triggered a war of words between the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party. While the Trinamool leaders said that the people were suffering because of the mismanagement of KMRCL and thrice, water seepage had resulted in cracks developing in the buildings. BJP leaders said it was because of the State government’s insistence on changing the route of East West Metro tunneling done through Bowbazar area, resulting in the complication.

The seepage of water and cracks has also caused significant delays in the implementation of East West Metro Project, a mega infrastructure project that aims to connect Howrah Maidan to Sector V in Salt Lake along a 16.6 km stretch. About 10.8 km Howrah and Phoolbagan are connected through an underground tunnel. A part of the underground tunnel, considered an engineering marvel, passes below the Hooghly river bed. The project had been delayed for several years for a host of issues including the change of alignment, rehabilitation of people and at the moment, seepage of water in tunnels and cracks in houses.