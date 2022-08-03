Kolkata

More cash recovered in connection with Jharkhand MLAs’ arrest

Irfan Ansari, Congress MLA from Jamtara, Jharkhand. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@IrfanAnsariMLA
Shiv Sahay Singh Kolkata August 03, 2022 05:45 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 03:11 IST

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal police on Tuesday seized more cash in connection with the arrest of three Jharkhand MLAs. Cash amounting to ₹3.31 lakh and hundreds of silver coins were recovered from the office of a Kolkata businessman, Mahendra Agarwal, in a commercial building near Lalbazar Police headquarters in central Kolkata.

According to CID sources, the office was meant for share trading but was allegedly being used for illegal activities. The investigators said that it was from Mr. Agarwal’s office that cash was provided to the Congress MLAs from Jharkhand. The businessman remains on the run.

The name of the businessman had figured during the investigation with the MLAs, who were arrested on Sunday after ₹49 lakhs was seized from their vehicles.

Their arrest had triggered a political row with the Congress alleging that the BJP was trying to destabilise the elected government in Jharkhand. Congress is part of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led government in Jharkhand, along with Rashtriya Janata Dal. 

