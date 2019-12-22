Modi contradicting Shah: Mamata

Commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Delhi, Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee said the Prime Minister is (contradicting) his Home Minister.

“PM contradicting Home Minister publicly on Nationwide NRC, who is dividing fundamental idea of India? People will definitely decide who is right & who is wrong,” she said on Twitter.

Mr. Modi said while Ms. Banerjee defended the actions “to stop infiltration from Bangladesh” a few years ago, she is now “questioning” the Citizenship Amendment Act. Ms. Banerjee’s reaction was however interpreted as “unusually subdued”, said observers.