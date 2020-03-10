Mobile towers to connect Odisha villages

BHUBANESWAR

10 March 2020

Administration to instal them in BSF camps in Swabhiman Anchal

The Odisha government has planned to connect inaccessible villages in Odisha’s Swabhiman Anchal, a stronghold of CPI(Maoist), in Malkangiri district by setting up mobile towers for the first time.

After hard-fought area domination in Swabhiman Anchal, formerly known as the cut-off area, the administration with the help of paramilitary forces has started gaining access with road networks to the region once considered by the Left Wing Extremists (LWEs) as their liberated zone.

Plans are also afoot to set up mobile towers at strategic places for the first time.

At a recently held high-level meeting, the State government requested telecom companies to expand their mobile connectivity in the district, especially in Swabhiman Anchal. Besides, Bonda Hill Area in Chitrokonda and Khairput block will also be connected with mobile technology.

“After inauguration of Gurupriya Bridge, the area has now been connected with the mainland. The people of 151 villages intend to interact with mainland and are keen to use mobile phones,” said Suresh Mohapatra, Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary, while chairing the meeting.

The State government has zeroed in on two villages – Badapada and Hantalaguda — where BSF camps have been operating, for erection of mobile towers. At Badapada, a 33/11 kV electricity sub-station is being set up with the help of paramilitary forces.

Police escorts will be provided to telecom companies for transporting equipment to the Maoist-affected areas. The administration is keen to operationalise mobile towers from BSF camps.