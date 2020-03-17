Mobile Internet shut, prohibitory orders in Manipur

Imphal

17 March 2020 01:11 IST

A suspected land dispute led to violent clashes between residents of two villages, say police

Mobile Internet services were suspended for three days on Monday across Manipur and prohibitory orders imposed in parts of Kamjong district after violent clashes between residents of two villages over a suspected land dispute, officials said.

The measures were taken after villagers of Kamjong in the homonymous district allegedly attacked the residents and torched houses in Chassad village.

Some residents of Chassad village have been sheltered at a government camp, they said, without elaborating on whether anybody was injured in the attack.

Police contingents have been deployed in both the villages to maintain peace.

Mobile Internet services were suspended to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the State after anti-social elements tried to vitiate the atmosphere by circulating hate videos and images, according to an order issued by Special Secretary (Home) H. Gyan Prakash.

Kamjong District Magistrate Kengoo Zuringla clamped prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC at Chassad-Kamjong and along the main road of Sampui area. The order will be in force till further notice.