MLA performs surgery to save woman

A Mizoram MLA’s gynaecological background helped a pregnant woman in Mizoram survive a critical surgery.

C. Lalhmangaihsangi in a Champhai district village was going through labour pain and bleeding on Monday. To make things worse, the only doctor at the district hospital in Champhai town was on leave due to ill health.

“I happened to be in town... I volunteered to help her deliver through the C-section as soon as I heard about her complications,” said Z.R. Thiamsanga, a gynaecologist with 30 years of experience who represents the Champhai North for the ruling MNF.

“The woman and her baby are both fine,” the MLA said on Tuesday.