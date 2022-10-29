‘Missing’ posters surface at Asansol for MP Shatrughan Sinha

Six months after actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha won the Asansol Lok Sabha seat by a massive margin of over three lakh votes on Trinamool Congress ticket, posters claiming that he has gone missing surfaced at various places in the constituency on Friday .

The posters in Hindi said that the MP, who is known as “Bihari Babu”, had gone missing before Chhath Puja, the biggest festival among the ‘Bihari population” of Asansol.

Asansol, located on the border of West Bengal and Jharkhand, has a considerable population of Hindi-speaking people.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice-president Dilip Ghosh and other BJP leaders targeted Mr. Sinha. Mr. Ghosh said that many leaders in the Trinamool had gone missing after elections and so had Mr. Sinha. “He used to travel abroad even as a Union Minister. People of Asansol have to accept it. That’s why he couldn’t stay in the BJP,” Mr. Ghosh said.

The Trinamool Congress came to the defence of the MP. “He is not a young person. He might not be there with the people of Asansol but he will soon come there,” State’s Minister and Trinamool leader Firhad Hakim said.

Amid the war of words over the MP, another set of ‘missing’ posters in the name of BJP’s Asansol Dakshin MLA Agnimitra Paul also appeared in the constituency. Ms. Paul said that since the Trinamool leadership was feeling ashamed over posters of its MP, it had put up the posters against her. “ I am the most active MLA who is always with the people,” Ms. Paul, who contested against Mr. Sinha in April this year. Posters over MPs or public representatives going missing have appeared in the past in the State.