Mirwaiz holds talks with Pandits on return

Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Tuesday held a dialogue with a group of visiting Pandits and discussed the process to start their return and reassimilation in the Valley.

“I assured the visiting Pandits that all Kashmiri Muslims want them to come back and live together as before. Kashmir belongs to them as much as it does to those who did not leave,” said the Mirwaiz.

The delegation of Pandits was led by Satish Kumar and Nathil Razdan. Hundreds of migrant Pandits are in the Valley in connection with Mela Kheer Bhawani which concluded on Monday.

The Mirwaiz said he will help in “building consensus among all segments of people and try to bring others on board too”.

The visiting Pandits expressed their desire “to live in all-community colonies and opposed segregated enclosures”. “Each district of the Valley should allocate land for affordable flats. Members of other communities should be allowed to buy flats there. We do not want segregation but want to live together,” the delegation told the Mirwaiz.