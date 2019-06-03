Minor’s rapist beaten to death

The alleged rapist of a nine-year-old girl was beaten to death by a mob in Jalandhar on Sunday, the police said. They said 39-year-old Pappu Kumar, a migrant labourer, was caught raping the girl in Rama Mandi area of Jalandhar on Sunday.

He lived close to the girl’s house, had lured her to his house and raped her, the police added.

The girl’s parents are also migrant labourers.

When the area residents heard the screams of the girl, they rushed there and found Kumar raping her.

“A mob gathered and beat up Kumar. When the police came to know about the incident, he was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead,” Jalandhar’s ACP (Central) Harsimrat Singh said over the phone.

The medical examination of the girl was being conducted, he said.

ACP Singh said two separate cases have been registered — one pertaining to the rape and another about the man being beaten to death.