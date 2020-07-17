Minor rape victim set afire, dies

A minor rape victim in a Bhiwani village died after the accused in the rape case and his relative allegedly set her afire on Thursday morning. The prime accused in the case has been arrested, the police said, and his role in the muder was being investigated.

According to the police, the girl, 15, was sleeping in her house when the rape accused, a distant relative, and his accomplice allegedly set her afire at 3 a.m. causing serious burns. She was taken to a civil hospital and later referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak. She died during treatment a few hours later. The incident came days after the girl had accused the relative of raping her. The police had registered a case on July 13. Fearing social ignominy, the accused’s father allegedly took his own life a few hours later. The girl had made the allegations of rape earlier as well, but the matter was never reported to the police.