Milk, not eggs, will check malnutrition: Chouhan

M.P. CM contradicts Minister’s statement

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that milk instead of eggs would be served to malnourished children, contradicting an announcement recently by Women and Child Welfare Minister Imarti Devi.

“The government will distribute milk to malnourished children. To keep malnourishment away, milk, not eggs,” Mr. Chouhan said.

The State government has planned to distribute milk to children at anganwadi centres on September 17 during the ‘Gareeb Kalyan Saptah’ (poor’s welfare week), to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A few days ago, Women and Child Welfare Minister Imarti Devi had reiterated her proposal to provide eggs to children and pregnant women to combat malnutrition. A former Congress leader who switched over during the political turmoil in March, Ms. Devi had first made the announcement during her previous stint while holding the same portfolio.

At least 42% children under the age of five years are stunted, while 43% are underweight in M.P., according to the National Family Health Survey - 4 (2015-2016).