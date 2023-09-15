ADVERTISEMENT

Kolkata Metro services disrupted between Park Street-Esplanade stations

September 15, 2023 02:22 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST - Kolkata

Trains were plying between Maidan-Kavi Subhas and Dakshineswar-Girish Park stations, in southern and northern parts respectively after the glitch was detected by a motorman at 11:30 am, the spokesperson said

PTI

Hundreds of commuters were inconvenienced due to the disruption in the metro services. (For Representational purpose only).

Metro services were disrupted on Friday following a technical glitch in the signalling system between Park Street and Esplanade stations, a Metro Railway spokesperson said.

Our engineers are at the spot to rectify the glitches and the services will be restored soon, he said.

