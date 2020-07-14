Meerut police digging tunnel to get to the bottom of a case

For four days, the Meerut police has been digging a tunnel into a non-functional borewell in Jitola village to unearth the mortal remains of Roopak, a 20-year-old ITI student, who was allegedly killed by his ‘friends’ on July 25. While the main accused is still absconding, four others have been detained by the police.

According to the FIR registered by Jaswant, his son Roopak, a resident of Fazalpur village, was taken away by his ‘friend’ Sagar from his uncle’s place. Sagar was seen with Vikas alias Vikky, Arvind, Pappu and Mohan from Jitola. Jaswant alleged that Vikky ran a dairy in his village and had killed Roopak. The police have detained Sagar, Arvind, Pappu, and Mohan, but Vikky is on the run.

On July 13, Meerut Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Naryan Singh told reporters that the four admitted to their crime and said Roopak was taken for a party. During the party, one of them used inappropriate words for his sister, leading to a fight in which Roopak was shot dead. “They said they had buried the body near a brick kiln in Jitola but later they changed their version and said they cut the body into pieces and dumped them into a borewell.”

Mr. Singh added the police were digging a tunnel to reach the bottom of the borewell. Mr. Jaswant told The Hindu that he was coming every day to Jitola village, around 30 kms from Fazalpur, to help the police dig out the body parts of his son.

On Tuesday, the efforts seemed bear fruit as traces of human skin could be seen in the mud being dug out.

Pankaj Kumar Singh, Circle Officer, Daurala, refused to take questions on the delay.