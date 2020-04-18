Meerut doctor alleges attack over COVID-19

A government doctor in Meerut was allegedly attacked by the residents of his society over fears that he might spread COVID-19 in the locality. Dr. Prashant Bhatnagar is an assistant professor of Community Medicine in Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial College and lives with his parents in a rented accommodation in the posh Shastri Nagar colony of Meerut. Dr. Bhatnagar looks after the arrangements in the quarantine facility in the hospital.

He told reporters that his parents were asked to vacate the flat as it seems some residents feared that he could spread the virus in the colony. “Since the lockdown has started, some residents were trying to make things difficult for us. First, they got the trees in front of our residence cut without our permission. On Friday evening, they created a ruckus over the placement of the guard’s cabin. wWhen I protested, they heckled me and then threw a chair at me, leading to a fracture in my right hand.”

An FIR has been registered at the Nauchandi Police station against three persons under sections 325 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult). However, SHO Nauchandi Ashutosh Kumar said that the altercation happened over the placement of guard’s cabin outside the doctor’s house. “The guard’s cabin’s position changes every month. This month the cabin was to be placed near the doctor’s residence to which he objected as he parked his car at that spot. According to our probe, he threw the guard’s chair on the street. When one of the neighbours hurled it back, he got hurt. In his complaint, the doctor’s father has not mentioned that the throwing of the chair had something to do with his son’s working in hospital dedicated to COVID-19,” Mr. Kumar told The Hindu.