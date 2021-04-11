Kolkata

MCC should be renamed ‘Modi Code of Conduct’, says Mamata

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee   | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress leadership have expressed strong reservations against the order of the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday where it has not allowed any leader of a political party to visit Cooch Behar for the next 72 hours.

Five persons were killed in two separate incidents of firing at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar during the fourth phase of polling on Saturday. Four persons died when Central forces opened fire at booth number 126 at Jor Patki gram panchayat at Sitalkuchi Assembly seat.

Ms. Banerjee said on Saturday that she would visit Sitalkuchi on Sunday and her plan was scuttled by the ECI order.

“EC should rename MCC as Modi Code of Conduct! BJP can use all its might but NOTHING in this world can stop me from being with my people & sharing their pain. They can restrict me from visiting my brothers & sisters in Cooch Behar for 3 days but I WILL be there on the 4th day!" Ms. Banerjee said on social media on Sunday.

“In Cooch Behar district comprising of 9ACs (AC numbers 1 to 9) where voting shall be over by today, no political leader from any national, State, or other party should be allowed to enter the geographical boundaries of the district for the next 72 hours. This comes into force with immediate effect,” the ECI order stated.

Reacting strongly against the order, former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha, who recently joined the Trinamool Congress, said: “Election Commission has covered itself with mud by stopping Mamata from going to Cooch Behar. After all, she is still the CM of Bengal and it is her duty to visit the place of this unfortunate occurrence. We know for certain now that EC is not fair.”

