Mathura self-immolation: woman too dies of burns

Ten days after a couple set themselves ablaze inside a police station here leading to the husband’s death, the wife too succumbed to burn injuries on Saturday, police said. The couple had alleged inaction by the police on their complaint that some local strongmen were harassing them and wanted their land. Three police personnel had been suspended and booked after the August 28-incident at Surir police station. “While husband Jogender died in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on September 1, Chandravati, admitted in the same hospital, succumbed to burn injuries today,” DSP Ankur Agrawal said.

He said SI ub-Inspector Dharmendra Singh and Constable Jagbir Singh donated blood on September 6 for Chandravati, but she could not be saved.

A reward of ₹25,000 has been declared for the arrest of four absconding accused, while another has got bail.

The accused were allegedly forcing Jogender to give up some part of his land, according to police.

A fresh case against the five was registered, including criminal intimidation and abetting suicide, on August 31.

The police have started proceedings for attachment of properties belonging to the accused, he said.

SHO Anup Saroj, Sub-Inspector Deepak Nagar and Sub-Inspector Sunil Kumar Singh were suspended and an FIR under section 166 (public servant disobeying law) of the IPC was also registered against them.

On the day of the incident, the couple had reached Surir police station in Mathura. After pouring kerosene on their bodies, they set themselves on fire there. A purported video of the incident also surfaced on social media.

“The case was related to an August 23 incident in which an FIR with the names of accused was registered. The couple claimed there was no action by the police,” Mathura’s Senior Superintendent of Police Shalabh Mathur had said.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.