Massive fire at timber factory in Kolkata at midnight; 20 fire engines at spot, 17 families left homeless

Several warehouses and homes were gutted in a massive fire in north Kolkata’s Maharshi Debendranath Road. Many people have been left homeless in the widespread fire which started in the wee hours of Friday (November 15, 2024) at around 2:15 a.m.

Over 20 fire engines were rushed to the spot who tried to douse the flames for over nine hours, but the fire was hard to control because the locality is in a congested area. The is near Nimatala Ghat area, a heavily populated locality in the northern parts of Kolkata. More than 17 families have been left homeless. But authorities have assured them of rehabilitation.

The fire may have either started at a timber warehouse in the area or due to a short circuit. But the cause of the fire has not been finalised by the fire department officials.

Notably, the locality is near the river Ganga and the strong winds blowing from the riverside spread the fire to nearby houses. Multiple other timber warehouses also caught fire after the blaze spread.

A woman who has been left homeless in the all engulfing fire said amidst tears, “When the fire broke out, we could only remove the cooking gas cylinders from our homes to stop further blasts, but we have lost everything else, all our belongings, now we are left on the road.”

Locals in the area have also said that they heard many gas cylinders blast in the fire late in the night, which made the fire worse and harder to control. West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose reached the spot at around 3 a.m. in the morning and supervised the situation.

Minister of Women and Child Development and Social Welfare Shashi Panja also reached the spot and assured all the people who were left homeless of rehabilitation.

