Massive fire at Dhapa’s motor oil factory in Kolkata

Another massive fire has engulfed Kolkata. This is one of the multiple incidents that occurred in the past month, has led to serious concerns about fire safety in the city.

A fire broke out at a motor oil factory in the Mathapukur area, Dhapa, Kolkata, on July 2 at around 11.30 am. Officials first sent nine fire engines to the spot to control the fire but it was later increased to twenty.

Firefighters used 800 litres of foam to bring the fire under control. The fire engulfed the entire factory and the whole area around the factory was covered in thick black smoke.

No casualties were reported, but it took the firefighters more than three hours to bring the fire under control. No one was injured in the fire, the cause of which is being investigated, a firefighting official added.

It took a long time to bring the fire under control because there were a lot of combustible chemicals and inflammable objects inside the motor oil factory.

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose reached the spot and met the firemen and took stock of the situation.

The area around the factory is congested and the houses are packed against one another. Firefighters feared that the fire could spread to these houses at any moment. As a precautionary measure the fire fighters vacated all the houses nearby to keep the residents safe.

Multiple blast sounds from inside the factory gave rise to the fear of the fire spreading. Residents in the locality were shifted to a safe location until the fire died down completely.

Thick smoke engulfed the area as chemicals caught fire inside the factory, making visibility a huge issue for the firefighters. This slowed down their work and took them a long time to reach the source of the fire.

Recent fires in Kolkata

Kolkata saw four fires in the city within 14 days. The last one was in the Mehta building of Burrabazaar area on June 25. The city also witnessed fires at a Park Street eatery, Garstin Place, B.B.D. Bag area, and at the Acropolis shopping mall.

These consecutive incidents have led to rising concerns about fire safety conditions of Kolkata buildings and following proper fire protocols.

A fire safety professional from Kolkata who wanted to stay anonymous said, “Both commercial and residential buildings here are doing the bare minimum for fire safety. There is a lot of illegal construction too, which leads to such frequent fires. They are turning car parks into offices and homes into factories. These fires are bound to happen.”