Many Cong. MLAs will join BJP: Assam Minister

Himanta Biswa Sarma.

GUWAHATI

14 March 2020 01:28 IST

State Cong. chief rejects Sarma’s claim

The Opposition Congress in Assam could be affected by the Madhya Pradesh syndrome.

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said one of the 23 Congress MLAs would join the Bharatiya Janata Party in a day or two. Some more would follow, he said. “Rajdeep Gowala will join the BJP very soon,” he told journalists in the Assembly complex on a day when three candidates filed their nominations for the March 26 Rajya Sabha elections.

Mr. Gowala is a Congress MLA from Lakhipur in the Barak Valley. “There are many other Congress MLAs who are ready to join us,” Mr. Sarma said.

Advertising

Advertising

Congress State president Ripun Bora rejected the claim. “It is actually the other way round. BJP legislators are yearning to come to the Congress, given the public sentiment against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act,” he said. The secular parties have been working out a plan to stop the “communal” BJP from retaining power in 2021, he said.

Consensus candidate

Opposition leaders said the Congress and Maulana Badruddin Ajmal’s All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) had forged an “anti-BJP and anti-CAA” friendship by naming journalist and anti-CAA activist Ajit Kumar Bhuyan as their consensus candidate. Mr. Bhuyan filed his nomination on Friday, holding hands with Congress veteran and former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi and Mr. Ajmal.

The other two who filed their papers were Bhubaneswar Kalita of the BJP and the incumbent Biswajit Daimary of the Bodoland People’s Front.

“The democratic forces have felt the need to come together to stop the communal virus from infecting the soul of this country. People are realising that there will be one draconian law after another if this government continues,” said Mr. Gogoi, who had been dismissive of the AIUDF and Mr. Ajmal during his 15-year rule from 2001 to 2016.

“We have come together for a greater good. We hope to continue this friendship,” Mr. Ajmal said.

Mr. Sarma found in Mr. Bhuyan’s nomination a stick to beat the Congress and the AIUDF with. “I extend my best wishes to those who have shown they took an anti-CAA stand only to be at the mercy of the AIUDF and Badruddin Ajmal,” he said.

The BJP often projects the AIUDF and Mr. Ajmal as “pro-Bangladeshi”.

The 126-member Assembly has an effective strength of 124 after the death of a legislator each of the BJP and the Congress. With 87 MLAs, the BJP and its allies — the BPF and the Asom Gana Parishad — expect to win two seats. The Congress and the AIUDF have 37 MLAs.