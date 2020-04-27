Manmohan to guide Punjab revival plan

The Punjab government on Monday took initial steps towards formulating a post-COVID revival strategy for the State with the Montek Singh Ahluwalia-led group of experts setting up five subgroups. In a boost to the government’s plans, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh accepted Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s request to provide overall guidance in restoring the State’s economic growth.

Introductory meeting

The group of experts, headed by Mr. Ahluwalia, had its introductory meeting through videoconference with the Chief Minister, who disclosed that he had written to the former Prime Minister to guide the State government along with the group of experts, and that the latter had agreed to do so.

“We have been working hard to steer Punjab to the path of economic growth & post Covid 19, we will again focus on same,” he tweeted.

An official statement said Capt. Amarinder told the group that the State’s financial situation was grim, with monthly revenue losses to the tune of ₹3,360 crore. This includes losses on account of GST (₹1,322 crore), State excise on liquor (₹521 crore), motor vehicle tax (₹198 crore), VAT on petrol and diesel (₹465 crore), electricity duty (₹243 crore), stamp duty (₹219 crore) and non-tax revenue (₹392 crore).

In a related development, former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar, in a letter to Capt. Amarinder, urged him to take several initiatives.

Citizens’ committee

Among others, he suggested setting up a committee of prominent citizens of the State on the possible humanitarian measures required to bring succour to the poorest of the poor, particularly those in the most backward rural areas who have little means of subsistence.

He also asked for more resources to be placed at the hands of District Collectors so that discretionary financial aid for the victims can be increased and immediate assistance provided to the destitute people.