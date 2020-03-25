Manipur records first COVID-19 case

Assam became the last of the eight northeastern States to go into lockdown mode on Tuesday after a 23-year-old woman from Manipur became the region’s first to test positive for COVID-19 pandemic.

The woman was found infected with the virus on Tuesday morning following a medical examination conducted at a laboratory in Imphal’s Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences. Her parents, both college lecturers, and other family members have been quarantined with the police cordoning off the house.

Officials in Manipur said the woman, a student of biomedicine at Bristol University in United Kingdom, had arrived in Kolkata via Delhi on March 19. Her brother joined her in Kolkata from Atlanta, U.S. Both stayed in a hotel in Kolkata and arrived in Imphal on March 21 by a flight via Agartala, Tripura.

Last week, the Manipur government had made a list of 99 people who had arrived from various COVID-19-hit countries. The woman’s name was not on the list.

Attended a wedding

“She fell sick on Monday and was admitted in the hospital. We have taken away 12 members of her family and others and kept them under close observation,” said K. Rajo, the State’s Director of Health. Reports suggest she had attended a wedding before she tested positive.

Later, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh took to social media requesting the people to shut themselves in for their own good. “I urge those who returned from foreign countries to honestly declare their travel history,” he said.

The authorities in southern Assam’s Hailakandi district filed an FIR against a man who had arrived from abroad on Monday but did not report at the nearest police station or health station as mandated. “Departmental action for immediate suspension is also being drawn against the father, a government employee, for concealing information,” Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli said.

Members of the family had misled the authorities by saying he would arrive after three days but an enquiry revealed he had already reached home.

Officials said 721 people, who had come from abroad and other parts of India, have been home quarantined.

All the 126 legislators in the Assam Assembly on Tuesday pledged a month’s pay for a fund set up by CM Sarbananda Sonowal to combat COVID-19.

The authorities in Meghalaya capital Shillong on Tuesday introduced the odd-even formula for private vehicles to enable people to fetch essentials. Such vehicles bearing even and odd registration numbers would be allowed to move within a limited area on even and odd dates.

The All Manipur Newspaper Distributors and Hawkers Association on Tuesday announced they will stop delivering newspapers to homes and offices till March 31.