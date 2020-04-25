Man to sell rare coins for PM’s fund

Debiprasad Mangaraj, a leading numismatist of India, has announced to sell 2 lakh antique coins, including some priceless centuries-old currencies.

The money raised through the proposed auction would go to PM CARES Fund and Chief Minster’s Relief Fund.

According to the 28-year-old youth, who started collecting coins from the age of five, the worth of the coins could run into crores of rupees. “I have eight lakh distinctive pieces of coins of different eras. Two lakh additional coins were also lying with me,” said Mr. Mangaraj.

The engineering graduate said, “the COVID-19 pandemic made me unnerved. I realised that this is the time to contribute to society, although the thought of parting with coins makes me depressed.”

The young man claims to possess rare copper, silver, gold and other metal coins of hundreds-year-old belonging to different-eras in BC (Before Christ) and AD (Anno Domini). The oldest coin could date back to 2,300 years.

Some of the rare coins were transacted by East India Company. Coins which were in circulation during era of King Ashoka, the Indian emperor of the Maurya Dynasty, Kushan empire and Mughal period.