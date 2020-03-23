Man held for running job racket

A person running a fake job racket was arrested in Odisha’s Gopalpur police station area in Ganjam district on Saturday.
The accused, Prakas Chandra Das, is a resident of Mandiapalli village.
Military Intelligence personnel also played a key role in his arrest.
According to police sources, initial investigation has revealed that he had cheated five youths. He had taken ₹60,000 from a youth of Chhatrapur police station for providing a clerical job in the Indian Army. He had allegedly taken ₹20,000 to ₹1,20,000 from four other youths.
The accused is being interrogated and investigation is on to find out other victims.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.