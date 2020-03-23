Man held for running job racket

A person running a fake job racket was arrested in Odisha’s Gopalpur police station area in Ganjam district on Saturday.

The accused, Prakas Chandra Das, is a resident of Mandiapalli village.

Military Intelligence personnel also played a key role in his arrest.

According to police sources, initial investigation has revealed that he had cheated five youths. He had taken ₹60,000 from a youth of Chhatrapur police station for providing a clerical job in the Indian Army. He had allegedly taken ₹20,000 to ₹1,20,000 from four other youths.

The accused is being interrogated and investigation is on to find out other victims.