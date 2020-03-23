Kolkata

Man held for running job racket

A person running a fake job racket was arrested in Odisha’s Gopalpur police station area in Ganjam district on Saturday.

The accused, Prakas Chandra Das, is a resident of Mandiapalli village.

Military Intelligence personnel also played a key role in his arrest.

According to police sources, initial investigation has revealed that he had cheated five youths. He had taken ₹60,000 from a youth of Chhatrapur police station for providing a clerical job in the Indian Army. He had allegedly taken ₹20,000 to ₹1,20,000 from four other youths.

The accused is being interrogated and investigation is on to find out other victims.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 23, 2020 1:48:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kolkata/man-held-for-running-job-racket/article31138414.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY