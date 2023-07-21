Man arrested for trying to enter Mamata Banerjee's residence with arms in car

July 21, 2023 01:03 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST - Kolkata

Police on July 21 arrested a man, with arms in his car, for allegedly trying to enter West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence.

The man wearing a black coat and tie identified as Noor Alam was arrested after he tried to drive a car with a 'Police' sticker to Ms. Banerjee's residence on Harish Chatterjee Street, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal said.

Ms. Banerjee was at her home when the incident took place.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The man was carrying arms, one khukri, ganja and several identity cards of different agencies like BSF and others. He wanted to meet the CM. This is a serious issue. We are trying to find out what was his actual purpose," Mr. Goyal said.

The vehicle was also seized.

The man was talking incoherently, he added.

The incident happened hours before the Trinamool Congress supremo is scheduled to leave her Kalighat residence to reach the 'Martyr's Day' rally venue in the central part of the city.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.