ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for trying to enter Mamata Banerjee's residence with arms in car

July 21, 2023 01:03 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST - Kolkata

Mamata Banerjee was at her home when the incident took place

PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Police on July 21 arrested a man, with arms in his car, for allegedly trying to enter West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence.

The man wearing a black coat and tie identified as Noor Alam was arrested after he tried to drive a car with a 'Police' sticker to Ms. Banerjee's residence on Harish Chatterjee Street, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal said.

Ms. Banerjee was at her home when the incident took place.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"The man was carrying arms, one khukri, ganja and several identity cards of different agencies like BSF and others. He wanted to meet the CM. This is a serious issue. We are trying to find out what was his actual purpose," Mr. Goyal said.

The vehicle was also seized.

The man was talking incoherently, he added.

The incident happened hours before the Trinamool Congress supremo is scheduled to leave her Kalighat residence to reach the 'Martyr's Day' rally venue in the central part of the city.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US