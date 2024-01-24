GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Lit fest
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Lit fest
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mamata’s Lok Sabha poll announcement could be part of strategy: NCP (Pawar faction)

The TMC supremo has announced that her party has decided to go alone in West Bengal in the polls

January 24, 2024 05:08 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) on January 24 said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's announcement regarding the TMC's stand in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections could be part of a "strategy" and stressed the INDIA bloc stands united against the BJP.

The TMC supremo has announced that her party has decided to go alone in West Bengal in the polls.

ALSO READ
Interview | It appears that there can’t be a situation where the TMC and the Left can come together: Sitaram Yechury 

"Mamata Banerjee and her party are an important part of the INDIA alliance. They are with us and we will put up a strong fight against BJP. If Mamataji has made a statement, this could be part of a strategy. There are no issues in the INDIA alliance," Clyde Crasto, national spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party, told reporters.

He said the role of regional parties is very important as they will strengthen the Opposition bloc.

Earlier in the day, Ms. Banerjee said, “I had given them [Congress] a proposal [on seat-sharing], but they refused it at the outset. Our party has now decided to go alone in Bengal”.

Related Topics

All India Trinamool Congress / national politics / Nationalist Congress Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.