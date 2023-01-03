Mamata wanted Mukul Roy as West Bengal’s Leader of Opposition: Suvendu

January 03, 2023 05:59 am | Updated 05:59 am IST - KOLKATA

The Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said that the State’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wanted Mukul Roy as the Leader of the Opposition. Mr. Adhikari claimed that he was informed about the proposition by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, when he was the Governor of West Bengal.

Mr. Adhikari said that Mr. Dhankhar had informed him that the Chief Minister met him on May 3, two days before taking oath and said that he must pass a message to Delhi that Mukul Roy should be the Leader of the Opposition .The LOP said that since the Central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) did not accept the proposal, the Chief Minister was bitter towards him.

Mukul Roy, a close confidant of the Chief Minister and founding member of the Trinamool Congress had defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2018 and contested the 2021 Assembly polls. He won from Krishnanagar Uttar Assembly seat. However, a month after the Assembly poll results were declared Mr. Roy returned to the Trinamool Congress. Mukul Roy, who on paper remains a BJP MLA, was appointed the chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee but resigned from the post in June 2022 due to failing health.

The remarks by the Leader of the Opposition assume a lot of significance particularly because the political slugfest between him and the Trinamool Congress leadership has become a daily feature in State politics. Mr. Adhikari contested the 2021 Assembly polls against the Trinamool Congress chairperson from Nandigram and defeated her by a narrow margin of 1542 votes.

The Trinamool Congress reacted sharply to the allegations. Party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh described the claims by Mr. Adhikari as “ranting of deranged mind”.