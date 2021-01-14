Mamata visits Baghbazar slum assures new houses in place of those gutted

Kolkata

14 January 2021 13:04 IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday visited Baghbazar slum, where about 100 houses were gutted on Wednesday evening. Ms. Banerjee assured those affected by the major fire that the Kollkata Municipal Corporation would construct and restore new houses in the slum.

Nearly 100 houses were destroyed in the fire that raged for hours, leaving about 700 people homeless. About 27 fire tenders had to work overnight to bring the blaze under control. There were occasional blasts in the area as some cooking gas cylinders exploded.

“Today we will clean the place, after this we will construct new houses for the people. Each family will get their houses restored,” Ms. Banerjee said. The Chief Minister directed the Ministers who accompanied her to arrange for clothes for the affected families. Free rations would also be provided to the families till their houses are restored. “You have nothing to worry, we will make all arrangements,” she said.

The Chief Minister also spoke to the monks of the Ramakrishna Mission. The house of Ma Sarada, consort of Ramakrishna Paramhamsa, located in Baghbazar was also damaged in the fire.