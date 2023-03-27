HamberMenu
Mamata urges President Murmu to protect Constitution

President Droupadi Murmu is on a two-day visit to West Bengal

March 27, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
President Droupadi Murmu being received by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her arrival at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, in Kolkata on March 27, 2023

President Droupadi Murmu being received by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her arrival at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, in Kolkata on March 27, 2023 | Photo Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on March 27 appealed to President Droupadi Murmu to protect the Constitution of the country and save it from a disaster.

At a civic reception of Ms. Murmu here, Ms. Banerjee lauded her as a "Golden lady" and said the country has a proud heritage of people from various communities, castes and creeds living in harmony for ages.

"Madam President, you are the constitutional head of this country. I would request you to protect the Constitution and the constitutional rights of the poor people of this country. We would request you to save it from a disaster, " Ms. Banerjee said at the civic reception.

Ms. Murmu arrived here on Monday for a two-day visit to West Bengal.

