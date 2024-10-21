Mamata urges PM to address hike in prices of essential medicines

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to issue directions to the relevant Ministry to reconsider the recent hike in prices essential and life-saving medicines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Banerjee on Monday addressed a letter to the PM over the price hike in essential formulations used to treat various diseases and medical conditions following the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority’s (NPPA) Gazette Notification on October 14.

“... the prices have been significantly escalated to the extent of nearly 50%. Only a few months back, the NPPA had upwardly revised the prices of essential medicines/formulations,” Ms. Banerjee said, adding that the price escalation will cause serious hardship to common people and place an “overwhelming strain on the budgets of states like West Bengal who provide drugs and treatment to patients free of cost”.

ADVERTISEMENT

She further said that the price hike posed a challenge to the States and the country in providing affordable healthcare. “It disrupts the accessibility of indispensable treatments, potentially hindering public health outcomes and increasing the burden on the healthcare systems,” she wrote.

The letter comes amidst ongoing protests by West Bengal’s resident doctors demanding improved patient services and a secure work environment for the State’s healthcare personnel, and justice for the female doctor who was raped and killed at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

Two days ago, on October 19, the Chief Minister had taken to her official X handle and hailed her government’s efforts behind the purported rollback of 18% Goods and Service Tax (GST) on health and life insurance products and policies.

“Now, the reported rollback move suggested by the Group of Ministers of the GST Council today is significant, though it is not coming out of goodwill. It is coming because of the relentless pressure from our side. Our leaders have stood firm against anti-people policies that would harm the common people,” she said on X.

On August 2, Ms. Banerjee had written to the Union Finance Minister to roll back GST from life insurance and medical insurance premiums. “The additional burden may be acting as deterrent for many individuals from taking new policies or continuing their existing insurance coverage, thereby leaving them vulnerable to unforeseen financial distress,” she had written then.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.