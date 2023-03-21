ADVERTISEMENT

Mamata to stage dharna over Centre’s ‘discrimination’ towards West Bengal

March 21, 2023 02:47 pm | Updated 02:47 pm IST - Kolkata

CM Banerjee said she will have a courtesy meeting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik

PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File | Photo Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on March 21 said she would stage a two-day sit-in demonstration in Kolkata from March 29 to protest the BJP-led Union Government's alleged discriminative behaviour towards the eastern State.

She claimed the Centre has not released funds for MGNREGA project and other initiatives of the housing and road departments.

"West Bengal is the only State which has not received anything from the Centre. It has not given us our due money. Even in this year's Union Budget, there was nothing for our State.

"Hence, in protest against the Centre's discrimination towards Bengal, I, as the Chief Minister, will stage a sit-in demonstration under the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in Kolkata from March 29 and continue it till the evening of March 30," she told reporters at Dumdum airport before leaving for a three-day trip to Odisha.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Banerjee said she will have a courtesy meeting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik during her visit to the coastal State.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US